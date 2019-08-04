Mike Perry calls out Mickey Gall, and Gall says he wants the fight

UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry called out Mickey Gall following Gall’s decision win over Salim Touahri at UFC on ESPN 5.

Here’s what “Platinum” had to say to Gall on Twitter:

Making excuses about getting dominated by @DiegoSanchezUFC shows @mickeygall still green. Even if you were sick it’s up to you to get in the octagon ready and prepared. Keep workin , Maybe you’ll catch these hands instead of the flu one day — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 3, 2019

“Making excuses about getting dominated by Diego Sanchez shows Mickey Gall still green. Even if you were sick it’s up to you to get in the Octagon ready and prepared. Keep workin’, maybe you’ll catch these hands instead of the flu one day”

Perry and Sanchez were former teammates at Jackson-Wink and clearly it struck a nerve with Perry when Gall said that the only reason Sanchez beat him at UFC 235 was because Gall was sick.

In his post-fight scrum with reporters, Gall responded to Perry’s callout. Here’s what Gall had to say when he heard what Perry wrote in the tweet.

“Green? Green meaning like you’re a beginner? F*ck Mike Perry,” Gall said.

When asked if Gall would want to fight Perry, he emphatically said yes.

“Yeah, f*ck yeah. Hell yeah. If he gets through my boy Vicente Luque, then me and Perry could absolutely do it,” Gall said.

As Gall alluded to, Perry fights top-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay next weekend. Should Perry win that fight he would probably be close to being ranked in the top-15, with Gall far away from the rankings. Still, we know the UFC likes to book grudge matches, so if this is a fight the fans want to see the rankings could be set aside so we could see Perry take on Gall.

This is not the first time Perry and Gall have went at odds against each other. They talked trash against one another last year, and agreed to a fight, but the UFC had other plans for both men.

Is Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall a fight that interests you?