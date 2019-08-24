Report | Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman set for November 2

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to make his first title defense on November 2 in New York, when he takes on Colby Covington.

The announcement comes from Brazilian news outlet Combate, who reported this afternoon that Kamaru Usman will square off with Colby Covington at UFC 244 on November 2 at Madison Square Garden.

Kamaru Usman (15-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s coveted welterweight title at March’s UFC 235 event by defeating Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently riding a fourteen-fight win streak, which included ten straight victories under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action earlier this month in the headliner of UFC Newark, where he scored a dominant decision victory over former division champ Robbie Lawler.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion, Covington, will enter UFC 244 on a seven fight win streak which includes decision victories over Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.

‘Chaos’ has only suffered one loss in his professional career, a submission setback to Warley Alves in December of 2015.

UFC 244 already has two confirmed bouts for fight fans to get excited about. The first is a key light heavyweight matchup between perennial division contenders Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson.

The second is a heavyweight contest pitting fan favorite Derrick Lewis against former WSOF heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov.

The UFC has yet to confirm whether Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman will serve as the UFC 244 main event.

