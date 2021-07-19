Mike Brown fires back after John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier before injury

Mike Brown fired back after John Kavanagh said that Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 before his injury.

Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman suffered a broken leg that caused a stop to the contest. Even before the injury, however, Poirier was doing quite well in the fight and two of the three judges scoring the bout cage-side gave him the first round 10-8. So when Kavanagh recently came out and stated that he thought McGregor was doing well in the fight before the injury, there were a lot of fans who didn’t agree with his assessment of the fight, and Brown doesn’t agree with it, either.

“It was going fantastic. I thought (McGregor) looked really, really good in there. I wasn’t concerned at all. I was actually really, really happy. At the 4:30 mark or even the 4:45 mark (of Round 1), everything is gravy. I thought energy looked good, technique looked good. A few adjustments in between rounds, and I thought Round 2 we were well on track to getting a finish there, or keep the rhythm going for the rest of the fight. Credit to Dustin (Poirier). He won. It’s an unfulfilling end to the night. It doesn’t feel properly finished. No closure,” Kavanagh said, comments that Brown didn’t agree with.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Brown fired back at Kavanagh for suggesting that McGregor was doing well in the fight against Poirier before he was injured and had to stop fighting. If you ask Brown, the former WEC standout, the proof is in the judges’ scorecards.

“It’s not just somebody’s opinion, we’re talking about the judges’ scorecards. We had two of the judges had a 10-8 round. So I don’t know how anyone would consider that going well,” Mike Brown said.

How did you score the first round of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight?