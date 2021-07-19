Dana White claims Conor McGregor has “chronic arthritis” in his ankles

Dana White believes Conor McGregor has chronic arthritis in his ankles which played a factor in his leg-breaking at UFC 264.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, McGregor and Dustin Poirier had their highly-anticipated trilogy match. Early on, the Irishman had success but “The Diamond” got him down and landed some heavy ground and pound. When McGregor got back up to his feet he threw a steep kick and after that, when he threw a punch his leg broke. According to White, that was due to the fact McGregor has chronic arthritis.

According to McGregor, he said he was injured before the fight which caused the ankle break. He also says White and most of the UFC knew about it.

“I was injured going into the fight. People were asking me when was the leg break – at what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew,” Conor McGregor said in an Instagram live. “My leg – I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads, and I was kicking. I kicked the knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle, and then I had trouble with the ankle anyway throughout the years of fighting all the time. And I also was wrapping my ankle every training session. I even (did) a lot of training sessions when the ankle was sore – I still wouldn’t stop training.”

Although many were surprised to hear it was a pre-existing injury, Dana White said the injury was something he knew. He said McGregor was approved to wear ankle tapes but he decided not to. Not only that, but according to White, he believes McGregor has chronic arthritis.

Dana White told Fox News that Conor McGregor had asked the NSAC if he could tape his ankles for his fight with Dustin Poirier. Conor received clearance from NSAC, but opted not to tape them. Dana says Conor has chronic arthritis in his ankles.#UFC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) July 19, 2021

“Dana White told Fox News that Conor McGregor had asked the NSAC if he could tape his ankles for his fight with Dustin Poirier. Conor received clearance from NSAC, but opted not to tape them. Dana says Conor has chronic arthritis in his ankles.”

Conor McGregor has already undergone successful surgery and will return sometime in 2022. Who he fights in his return is uncertain at this point but White has hinted at a fourth fight against Poirier.

What do you make of Dana White saying Conor McGregor having chronic arthritis in his ankles?