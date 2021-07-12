Coach Kavanagh believes Conor McGregor was “well on track to getting a finish” at UFC 264

Coach John Kavanagh believes that Conor McGregor was “well on track to getting a finish” at UFC 264 in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of the Poirier fight, which led to the fight being waved off due to TKO (doctor stoppage). Although McGregor was doing well at the beginning of the fight when it was contested on the feet, as soon as Poirier was able to get the fight to the ground it appeared as though “The Diamond” had the upper hand. Though the end of the fight was ultimately quite disappointing in that it ended with an injury and not a clean knockout, Poirier was still dominating the fight according to the judges, two of who scored the first round 10-8 in favor of Poirier before it was stopped.

Speaking to Laura Sanko during an interview for Wimp 2 Warrior, Kavanagh shared his thoughts on how the fight was going. Although the judges thought Poirier was dominant in the first round, Kavanagh believes that things were actually going in McGregor’s favor.

“It was going fantastic. I thought (McGregor) looked really, really good in there. I wasn’t concerned at all. I was actually really, really happy. At the 4:30 mark or even the 4:45 mark (of Round 1), everything is gravy. I thought energy looked good, technique looked good. A few adjustments in between rounds, and I thought Round 2 we were well on track to getting a finish there, or keep the rhythm going for the rest of the fight,” Kavanagh said of McGregor (h/t MMAjunkie). “Credit to Dustin. He won. It’s an unfulfilling end to the night. It doesn’t feel properly finished. No closure.”

