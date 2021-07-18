Miesha Tate issues statement following TKO win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31: “There’s truly nothing quite like that feeling!!”

Miesha Tate issued a statement following her win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31, saying “there’s truly nothing quite like that feeling!!”

Tate returned following a five-year layoff due to retiring from mixed martial arts. After starting a family, Tate decided that she wants to make another run for the UFC women’s bantamweight title that she once held. The promotion matched her up against Reneau in her opponent’s final retirement fight. Despite having not fought since 2016, Tate looked absolutely exceptional in the contest as he put away Reneau via third-round TKO.

Taking to her social media the day after beating Reneau at UFC Vegas 31, Tate issued a statement about her fantastic win, indicating that she is excited to be back and competing in the sport that she loves and she is well aware of a number of fighters calling her out. Take a look at what “Cupcake” shared with her fans on Instagram below.

Miesha Tate: There’s truly nothing quite like that feeling!! Thank you to my team and everyone who helped make this dream a reality. @marion_reneau is a legend of a woman and I was honored to share the Octagon with her last night. Best wishes in whatever your future may bring For me this is just the beginning, I’m loving all the callouts! Feels good to be back The water bottle belonged to my former coach Robert Follis who was with me in spirit every step of the way. I carried that bottle this whole camp. I miss you Rob #RIP Thank you list @johnnyboymma @rickylil @eric_xcmma @coachjamesgifford @treigning_lab @koreygoodwin702 @khimanagement @jj_account @ultimatesack @xcmma @mairamazarmma @twopunchtrent @majo.favelamma @kingcaseymma @jakesheilds @bryceharley @meshtrecandi @ufc @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @thr3thirtythr33 @colexcurtis @ku_films #RobertFollis #thecomeback #tatevsreneau #ufc #ufcvegas31 #lasvegas #wewon #bantamweight #wmma #mma #thereisnocant #dreambig #teamtate #savesmooshi

Who do you want to see Miesha Tate fight next?