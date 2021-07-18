Ultimate Fighting Championship announces UFC 266 will serve as International Fight Week, including two-day fan experience

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that UFC 266 will serve as International Fight Week, including a two-day fan experience.

UFC 266 takes place on Saturday, September 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the card is headlined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. The co-main event sees women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko take on top contender Lauren Murphy and Nick Diaz returns from a six-year layoff when he faces off against fan-favorite Robbie Lawler in a rematch between two MMA legends.

With UFC 266 poised to be a massive event, it appears as though the organization is pulling out all of the bells and whistles and making it a big spectacle. According to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC has announced that its International Fight Week will return this fall at UFC 266, which includes a two-day fan event before the big fights on Saturday night.

The UFC have announced that UFC 266 week will be International Fight Week. The 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction will be on Thursday, September 23 and Friday and Saturday will be a free, two-day UFC Fan Experience.

The organization didn’t hold International Fight week in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which limited mass-attended events around the world. The promotion was hoping to do it earlier this year but wasn’t able to hold it until now in September. When it happens, it will be the ninth edition of the UFC International Fight Week festival which is something that MMA fans around the world love. People around the globe come to Las Vegas every year to watch the fights and meet the fighters so it will be interesting to see what happens this year when the promotion returns with the fans in tow following a one-year layoff due to COVID-19.

