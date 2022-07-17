Miesha Tate issues statement following loss to Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island

Miesha Tate has spoken out following her UFC Long Island loss to Lauren Murphy.

Tate and Murphy collided in the main card opener of UFC Long Island. The action emanated from the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.

The bout went the distance and it was Murphy who would end up earning the unanimous decision victory.

After the fight, Miesha Tate took to her Instagram account to address her supporters and she congratulated Murphy.

“Some women pay a lot of money for lips like these! All I had to do was get in a little fist fight! Tonight wasn’t my night, congratulations to @laurenmurphymma and we continue to learn the lessons of life! I had the most UH-mazing dinner at my favorite restaurant @cheeseboatbk and met Mama Cheeseboat herself. I’m still blessed beyond measure win lose or draw! Thank you to all those who continue to love and support me regardless, you know who you are.”

This is the second loss in a row for Tate. It was also her flyweight debut, so the defeat to Murphy doesn’t exactly bode well for Tate’s 125-pound title aspirations.

Since making her return to pro MMA competition, Tate has gone 1-2. As for Murphy, it was a much-needed victory after she was dominated by reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko last year.

Recently, Murphy told reporters that she wishes she had pulled out of the fight with Shevchenko as she was battling an infection (h/t MyMMANews).

“I should have withdrawn from that fight. I should not have been in the Octagon that night. I should not have been in the hotel that week. I should not have been in the [UFC Performance Institute] with other athletes that week. I 100 percent wish I had withdrawn from that fight.”