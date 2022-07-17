Dana White reacts to the recent Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. booking: “He just got knocked out, why not go after the guy who knocked him out?”

UFC President Dana White is not impressed by Jake Paul’s next opponent.

Paul is set to do battle with Hasim Rahman Jr., who is the son of former boxing world heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Many believe that this will easily be the biggest test of Paul’s pro boxing career.

The two had sparring sessions with one another in the past and things got heated during those workouts.

While some have applauded Jake for facing a real boxer, others such as Dana White aren’t impressed.

Here’s what the UFC boss had to say during the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference.

“(Rahman Jr.) just got knocked out, why not go after the guy who knocked him out?”

Back in April, Rahman Jr. suffered the first loss of his pro boxing career. He fell to James McKenzie Morrison via TKO.

Jake Paul has been angling for a boxing match with UFC money maker Conor McGregor. With that said, Paul recently told WFAN Sports Radio that he doesn’t think Dana would sign off on it and feels a KO win over Rahman Jr. would scare Conor away (h/t Daily Mail).

“I mean, is it still something?… To me, it isn’t. I couldn’t care less. He’s a pay-per-view turd. I would never say never but that’s the last f***ing thing on earth I’m thinking about.

“If he’s not scared, I’m ready whenever. But he has his boss Dana White that’s in control of him, so he can’t make his own decisions. Even if he wanted to fight me, Dana would have to approve it. I’m my own boss, so I can make my own decisions and can fight whenever I want.

“After I knock out Hasim Rahman Jr, Conor will be like, ‘Oh wow, this kid can really fight. That’s probably going to scare him away from fighting me.”

Paul vs. Rahman Jr. will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Aug. 6.

