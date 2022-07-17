Brian Ortega wants a rematch with Yair Rodriguez following “freak accident” at UFC Long Island: “Literally I was winning every minute of the fight”

Brian Ortega received a dose of bad luck in his battle with Yair Rodriguez.

He and Yair shared the Octagon this past Saturday (July 16) inside the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. This was a highly-anticipated matchup and it was fun for as long as it lasted.

The finish was a bummer for fans, Yair, and especially Ortega. “T-City’s” arm popped out of the socket and the fight had to be called right away. Rodriguez officially scores the win via first-round TKO.

Speaking to Megan Olivi after the fight, Brian Ortega made it clear that he thought he was winning the bout (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“The grip was tight on my arm and it dislocated – that was it – no armlock, no nothing,” Ortega told Megan Olivi on the UFC on ABC 3 post-fight show. “It was dislocated. Freak accident. It just sucks. The first time it’s ever happened in my entire career. The first time it’s ever happened. I’m just taken aback by it.

“Everything was going my way. Literally, I was winning every minute of the fight. I was sticking to the game plan because I do get emotional. … The world saw I was about to show what I do best, which is grapple and take control. Then the second we hit the ground my freaking arm just came out.”

Ortega went on to say that he hopes he doesn’t have to undergo surgery as he’s been through multiple issues with his arm in the past.

“I’m going to MRI this as soon as I can,” Ortega said. “Do what I have to do. I pray to God that I don’t have to get surgery. I’ve already had two shoulder surgeries as it is, so I’m praying I don’t have to go under that knife again because it just sucks when you have to get surgery.”

