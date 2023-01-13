Michael Johnson offers Tony Ferguson a rematch: “Let’s give the fans what they want”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Johnson is eyeing a rematch with Tony Ferguson next.

‘The Menace’ has been out of action since his clash with Marc Diakiese last month. In that outing, Johnson used his speed to outpoint the Brit en route to a unanimous decision victory. That win was the second in the lightweight’s last three outings, as he previously knocked out Alan Patrick that May.

Since that time, the Sanford MMA product has been quiet as to a return. However, on Twitter, Johnson proposed an interesting fight for his return, and it’s with a familiar name. On social media, the lightweight called to face Tony Ferguson next.

Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself. 😎 or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) January 13, 2023

The two first faced off in May 2012 at UFC on Fox 3. In that outing, Johnson knocked Ferguson down several times en route to a unanimous decision victory. In true ‘El Cucuy’ fashion, he was able to see the final bell despite being dominated.

However, that fight was a bit of a turning point in the lightweight contender’s career. Following the loss to Johnson, Ferguson rattled off his historic 12-fight winning streak. In that process, he became interim champion and defeated names such as Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Kevin Lee.

Currently, Tony Ferguson is riding a five-fight losing streak, having been last defeated by Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. While he’s hit a bit of a rough patch, a possible rematch with Michael Johnson does offer the former champion a chance to reset.

