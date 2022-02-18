Michael Chandler shares grim forecast for Tony Ferguson in potential UFC 274 fight: “My power is going to be a lot for him”

Michael Chandler believes he is a terrible matchup for Tony Ferguson.

Chandler and Ferguson are linked to fighting one another on May 7 at UFC 274 in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout. Both men are all-action fighters as they are always in entertaining fights, and for “Iron” he says he’s eager to test himself against someone like Ferguson.

“That’s who I’m training for, hat’s who I’m watching film of, that’s who I’m thinking of fighting,” Chandler said to CBS Sports. “Getting in shape, laying a good groundwork, good foundation right now to go into a nice hard training camp for a fight this summer. I’m all systems go for a Tony Ferguson fight, so we’ll see when we get the contract signed and get this thing, moved along and get announced.”

Should Michael Chandler fight Tony Ferguson next, he expects it to be a phenomenal fight for the fans. “Iron” knows it will be a high-pace fight but he believes his power will be too much for Ferguson.

Along with his power being too much, Chandler also doesn’t think Ferguson poses any problems for him on the ground.

“I think my biggest advantage, I think I’m just basic and I’m going to keep a high pace, which we know Tony can keep a high pace, but I think it’s going to be a little bit sharper,” Chandler said. “I think I think my power is going to be a lot for him. I think I’m going to have a speed advantage and an athleticism advantage. I think I’m good in all the areas that Tony is good. I think he’s got very slick jiu-jitsu. I have yet to ever be caught in a submission, so I don’t see Tony catching me in anything like that. But he is very dangerous on the ground.

“I think his biggest attribute, his biggest strength and the thing that people fear the most is he’s got a little bit of a screw loose. That’s what excites everybody about these matchups. You never know what you’re going to get whenever Tony steps into the Octagon,” Chandler continued. “Whether reaching down, throwing imaginary sand in your face or he’s doing spinning elbows and spinning kicks and knees and all kinds of stuff. He’s just unpredictable, so you’ve got to expect the unexpected when you’re fighting Tony Ferguson. So he’s a hard guy to prepare for. Therefore, it’s going to be a very interesting training camp. Try to keep it light, have a little bit of fun and show up on Fight Night and hopefully get a finish.”

As of right now, Chandler vs. Ferguson is not a done deal but both sides have shown interest in making it happen.

Who do you think would win, Michael Chandler or Tony Ferguson?