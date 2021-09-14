Michael Chandler says he’s “ready for violence” against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

UFC lightweight title contender Michael Chandler says he’s “ready for violence” against divisional rival Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Chandler meets Gaethje on November 6 at UFC 268 in what should be an absolute war between two of the best lightweights on the UFC roster. With Chandler coming off of a stoppage loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 and with Gaethje coming off of a finish defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, both fighters need to get back into the win column.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com ahead of UFC 268, Chandler promised fight fans that they can expect nothing less than a barnburner of a fight between the two 155lbs title contenders.

“I think we go out there, we find out who takes the first backwards step, we get into a brawl and we have a blast. I’m going to come forward, I’m going to get in (Gaethje’s) face, I’m going to take the center of the octagon. I’m ready for violence, I’m ready for bloodshed and I’m ready for action to give the fans at home a phenomenal show. So (Gaethje should) pack a lunch, show up, eat hearty – because we’ve got some work to do,” Chandler said.

With Chandler and Gaethje both ranked in the top-five of the UFC lightweight division, the winner of this fight will be in a prime position to compete for the belt in 2022. The two rivals have had some choice words for each other in the leadup to their fight at UFC 268, so now that they actually get to step into the Octagon and punch each other in the face, both men should be highly motivated to get in there and shut each other up. It’s an important fight at 155lbs and, based on how these two fight, should be an absolute war.

