Just Scrap Radio Ep. 50 with Devin Clark, Christos Giagos, Nikolas Motta, and Chad Anheliger

The 50th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 37 and recapping Week 2 of the Contender Series.

We’re first joined by UFC light heavyweight, Devin Clark (2:17). Next, UFC lightweight, Christos Giagos (15:53) comes on. UFC lightweight, Nikolas Motta (27:23) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight, Chad Anheliger (38:28).

Devin Clark opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 37 co-main event fight against Ion Cutelaba. Devin talks about getting COVID-19 and why he wanted this fight rebooked despite Cutelaba having a draw in his last fight. The light heavyweight contender then discusses the light heavyweight division and working at JacksonWink. He also touches on his main training partner, Jon Jones, and his potential move to heavyweight.

Christos Giagos then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 37 fight against Arman Tsarukyan. Giagos talks about why he decided to take this fight despite several fighters turning it down. He also touches on why he decided to change gyms and go to Sanford MMA.

Nikolas Motta joins the show to talk about his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 37. This interview was recorded when the Brazilian was scheduled to face Jim Miller, but there were some good points in the chat about his layoff and training at Factory X.

Chad Anheliger closes out the program to discuss his win on Week 2 of the Contender Series and learning a UFC contract. The Canadian talks about the fight, whether or not he thought he would get the deal, and what this past year has been like for him. He then talks about when he wants his debut, a potential drop back down to flyweight, and how his teammate and UFC featherweight, Hakeem Dawdou has played a key role in his career.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

