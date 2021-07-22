Justin Gaethje blasts Michael Chandler over his recent comments: “This f****r is slandering my name”

Justin Gaethje has responded to Michael Chandler’s recent comments.

On Tuesday, Chandler spoke on an Instagram Live where he made it clear that he wanted to fight Gaethje next. He said one of them would add the other to their highlight reel, but the former Bellator champ claimed “The Highlight” had turned him down a couple of times already.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve said Justin Gaethje’s name no less than 100 times since I’ve signed with the organization,” Chandler said. “He’s been asked to fight me three or four different times. Every time he’s declined. He and I are ranked two spots away from each other. He has not fought since last October, he needs to get a fight in if he thinks he’s going to fight for the title. For some reason him and his camp have no interest in fighting me.”

“So that’s the fight I want, that’s the fight I think it should be. Two of the best guys fighting,” Chandler added about Gaethje. “It’s also a fight that I know the fans want to see. I know that’s a fight you guys want to see, so that’s my hope, that’s my thought. And I don’t really get why we haven’t heard anything yet.”

Now, to no surprise, Gaethje – who is apparently on vacation – responded to those comments and blasted Chandler. He said he was set to fight “Iron” until the former Bellator champ got gifted a title shot by his “daddy” Dana White. He also isn’t sure why he’s been calling him out as Gaethje claims Chandler is out of commission since the KO loss to Charles Oliveira for the belt.

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times? 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 21, 2021

There’s no question Gaethje and Chandler have a rivalry brewing and the fight between them does make sense. It could also easily headline a Fight Night card in the fall. The winner of the fight would also position themselves nicely to potentially earn a title shot.

