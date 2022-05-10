Conor McGregor slams Justin Gaethje for pre-fight comments toward Charles Oliveira: “This absolute clown!”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez
Image via Daily Express / Sportsnet

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken aim at Justin Gaethje for his comments prior to his loss to Charles Oliveira.

‘The Highlight’ and ‘Do Bronx’ squared off in the main event of UFC 274 last Saturday. Prior to the bout, Gaethje took aim at his foe, saying that he quit in previous fights. While he acknowledged that Oliveira has improved, he believed he would make him quit again.

“The same Charles that fought Cub Swanson, the same Charles that fought Donald Cerrone, the same Charles that fought RDA, Pettis. Choices were made in that by him and the choice to quit was made, and I’m going to give him that choice on Saturday night, I guarantee that.” – said Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 media day.

Justin Gaethje continued, “That’s fine, and I think that’s true, however, you know once a coward always a coward. I’m not calling him a coward, but I’m saying that’s, you can’t just take that away. It’s there. Khabib never showed you that, and that’s why you can’t compare those two.”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

In the end, it would be Justin Gaethje who was forced to submit. After being knocked down in round one, Charles Oliveira wrapped up a rear-naked choke. The Brazilian forced his foe to tap, and he secured his third straight UFC title victory.

In the aftermath of the fight, Conor McGregor took aim at Gaethje. The two men had previously traded insults over social media, so the Irishman’s attacks were no surprise. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ once again went after Gaethje, quote-tweeting a user who brought up the former interim lightweight champion’s pre-fight comments.

“This absolute clown! The aul pretend to be asleep after he tapped as well lol. Jackass”
What do you think about Conor McGregor’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Justin Gaethje?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Pros react after Charles Oliveira stops Justin Gaethje at UFC 274
  2. Charles Oliveira says he’s not mentally affected by UFC 274 weight miss: “If they thought it was going to frustrate me, they’re going to see a Charles 10 times better”
  3. Justin Gaethje doesn’t think Charles Oliveira poses the same threat as Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Once a coward, always a coward”
  4. Charles Oliveira believes Justin Gaethje’s only skill is his KO power: “That’s all he’s got, a hand”
  5. UFC 274 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje title fight