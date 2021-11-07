Michael Chandler reacts following loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Michael Chandler has reacted after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje at tonight’s UFC 268 event in New York City.

Chandler (22-7 MMA) had entered Saturday’s pay-per-view fight card with hopes of rebounding from his recent loss to Charles Oliveira. Prior to that setback, ‘Iron Mike’ was coming off a first round knockout victory over Dan Hooker in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, was returning to action for the first time in twelve months this evening at MSG. The Highlight’ had last competed in October of 2020, where he suffered a submission loss to former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tonight’s UFC 268: ‘Gaethje vs. Chandler’ bout proved to be the absolute war that most fight fans were anticipating and hoping for. After a back and forth first round, Justin Gaethje was able to drop Michael Chandler with an uppercut in round two. The end of the fight appeared to be near but somehow the former Bellator champion survived the onslaught. The third round was more fireworks with both men putting it all on the line inside of the cage. After fifteen minutes of absolutely thrilling action, Gaethje was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 268 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Michael Chandler by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Shortly following the conclusion of the fight, Chandler took to Instagram Live where he provided the following update to his fans (via The Mac Life).

Immediately following his three round epic with Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler took to his Instagram (as an alien) to share his thoughts for the fans. pic.twitter.com/sl0b449ivi — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) November 7, 2021

“Fudge. I can’t release… Oh no, god… I’m trying not to release what my face looks like. So I look super human to you guys. So instead I’m just going to do an ambulance, I mean a alien in a ambulance vid. I’m here with Logan. My other alien friend. I hope you guys enjoyed that (my fight with Gaethje). I appreciate you guys.”

