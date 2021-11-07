Jon Jones reacts after Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington at UFC 268

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tuned in to watch his former college roommate Colby Covington rematch Kamaru Usman.

Usman (20-1 MMA) and Covington (16-3 MMA) had originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious via a thrilling fifth round TKO. Since that first encounter, Kamaru went on to defend his welterweight title on three occasions, stopping Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones former college roommate turned bitter enemy in Colby Covington (16 -2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in thirteen months this evening at UFC 268. In his most previous effort, ‘Chaos’ had earned a fifth round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Tonight’s UFC 268 main event proved to be a….

Official UFC 268 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to ‘Usman vs Covington 2’ below:

Great work tonight champ 🇳🇬 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

You ain’t getting a home run every hit.. when you really think about it, I’m moving up like three weight classes. https://t.co/8y1BsgjW9f — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

