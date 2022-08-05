Michael Chandler opens as betting underdog against Dustin Poirier in slated UFC 281 matchup

Michael Chandler has opened as the betting underdog in his proposed UFC 281 showdown against Dustin Poirier.

For many months now we’ve heard talk of Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier potentially squaring off following their many interactions with one another across interviews, social media and in person. Recently, word came through that a lightweight tussle between them was actually being targeted for UFC 281, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Many fans have many different opinions on how this is all going to play out with some even suggesting the winner will get the next crack at the UFC lightweight championship. Whatever the case may be, though, it’s going to be a fun one, with DraftKings currently listing ‘The Diamond’ as the favourite to get over the finish line and beat ‘Iron Mike’.

BAD BLOOD COMES TO MSG Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler

The November 12 clash is likely to be in the co-main event slot but regardless of where it’s positioned, you can bet these boys are going to create some magic in that Octagon.

Chandler has noted several times that he’s here for a good time, not a long time, and his stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship certainly seems to be serving as proof of that.

He’s 2-2 with wins over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, both of which came via TKO/KO. On the flip side, he’s lost to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje – but both match-ups were very, very competitive, leaving many to wonder what he could’ve achieved if he had made the jump earlier in his career.

