Michael Chandler names fellow UFC lightweight as the “most talented striker” in the world

Michael Chandler has named his fellow UFC lightweight competitor as the “most talented striker” in the world.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2021, Chandler has exchanged blows inside the octagon with the most skilled lightweights in the sport.

Since leaping from Bellator MMA to the world’s leading mixed martial arts organisation, the 36-year-old has become must-watch television. Chandler has done everything inside the octagon, from back-and-forth wars to highlight-reel knockouts in a short span inside the UFC.

Chandler has shared the octagon with striking technicians such as Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier. However, neither of those names is considered the “most talented striker” in the division, according to Chandler.

In a recent video on the UFC’s Youtube channel, the former Bellator MMA champion gave his take on each fighter ranking in the top 15 of the lightweight division. Surprisingly to some, Chandler identified Rafael Fiziev as “the most talented striker in all the world.”

Michael Chandler praises fellow UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev

“He’s so dynamic,” Chandler explained (via MMA Junkie). “We obviously get to watch him in the octagon and get to see the performances he puts on. He’s very exciting, but I’ve gotten to train with him. When you watch a guy in training and then you see him translate that perfectly onto his competition, it’s really fun to watch. I think he’s the most talented striker in all the world. Not just the UFC lightweight division. He’s a guy we could see go out there. I think he’s matched up against Justin Gaethje now. That’s going to be a real fun one. I’m really interested to see who wins that one.”

Fiziev is booked to collide with Gaethje at UFC 286 on March 18 in London, England. The lightweight matchup will be the co-headliner to the trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

Chandler’s list featured a name that can’t be forgotten, Conor McGregor! McGregor is no longer ranked in the UFC’s lightweight rankings. However, later in the year, the Irishman will have an opportunity to return to the rankings when he squares off with Michael Chandler following their duties as coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler and his assessment of the most talented striker in the world?