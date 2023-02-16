Photo | Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou looks massive ahead of his next chapter in combat sports

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou looks absolutely ripped as he prepares to enter the next chapter of his career.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Francis Ngannou would be leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Despite months of negotiation, he couldn’t come to terms on a new deal with the promotion.

While many are upset to see him go, there are plenty of fans out there who are excited to see what’s next for him. More than likely, he’ll enter the squared circle and test the waters in boxing

‘The Predator’ has always been a scary individual from a physical standpoint. Between his physique and the manner in which he knocks people out, you won’t find many folks out there who are excited about taking him on.

Now, as the next phase of his combat sports run awaits, Francis is working as hard as he ever has before in the gym.

“New week, new goals, new chapter #mondaymotivation”

Ngannou’s big break

Francis Ngannou has never been afraid to go down a different path. It seems risky for him to walk away from such a large amount of money in the UFC, but he believes in himself.

He also believes in standing up for what is right, even if some think he’s going about it in the wrong way. The 36-year-old may be eyeing up Tyson Fury and he may be eyeing up Deontay Wilder. Either way, he’s still the baddest man on the planet in our eyes.

Are you excited to see what comes next for Francis Ngannou? Do you believe we will ever see him compete for the UFC again? If he does, when will it happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!