Michael Chandler expects to have first UFC lightweight title defense against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler believes he will fight Conor McGregor after he beats Charles Oliveira on May 15.

In the main event of UFC 262, Chandler and Oliveira are set to fight for the vacant lightweight title. Although many thought Dustin Poirier should’ve gotten a title shot, he passed over the opportunity for a trilogy with McGregor.

However, according to Chandler, he is confident the Irishman will make the required adjustments and beat Poirier next time around. That would then set up a fight between them for Chandler’s first title defense.

“If I put my money on it, I think it’s gonna be Conor (McGregor). I think he makes some adjustments, very small minor adjustments, and he gets the win in that trilogy (with Dustin Poirier),” Chandler said to ESPN.

If McGregor does beat Poirier in the trilogy, there is no question he would get a title shot. It would be a massive fight and having the Irishman as UFC champion does big business for the UFC. Chandler vs. McGregor would also be a very fun stylistic fight and the lead-up would be full of trash talk.

Michael Chandler is coming off the win over Hooker in his UFC debut in the co-main event at UFC 257. It marked his third straight win and cemented his case as a top-five lightweight and solidified his claim to fight for the UFC belt.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is now just 1-2 in MMA since his legendary boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. His lone win was a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone after he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt in his return to the Octagon. However, he did have some success against Poirier early on, so as Chandler says, if he makes some adjustments he could get his hand raised.

For now, Michael Chandler is focused on Charles Oliveira and becoming UFC champion.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor?