Michael Chandler calls out Nate Diaz for a fight at UFC 306

By Susan Cox - July 9, 2024

Michael Chandler has called out Nate Diaz for a fight at UFC 306.

UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, September 14th, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. A lineup has yet to be provided by the promotion.

The callout must mean that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) is tired of waiting for his opponent Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) to be ready for a fight.

The two opposing TUF 31 coaches were scheduled to battle it out in the cage at UFC 303 last month, but the Irishman withdrew due to injury.

With Nate Diaz’s latest victory over Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring this past weekend, the 39-year-old has indicated he’d like to return to the Octagon.

In a series of posts to ‘X‘ today, Michael Chandler, while dissing McGregor, is indicating he’s ready and willing to fight Nate Diaz:

“Sit down, Ron… better idea – me and @NateDiaz209 fight like real men, while Conor sits on a yacht and watches on PPV in his slippers. #ufcnoche #riyadhseason”

“The new “Where’s Waldo” – the Mac Daddy had a great run though….”

“Instill fear…let him pull out of the fight and embarrass himself, be known as the guy who retired McGregor without ever throwing a punch….”

Diaz, now a free agent, would have to be accepted back by the promotion in order to fight in the UFC.

Nate Diaz announced his departure from the mixed martial arts organization after defeating Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) in September of 2022 at UFC 279.

Following the victory over Masvidal last Saturday night, Diaz indicated who he’d like to fight next, and Michael Chandler didn’t make the list:

“Just off the top of my head, I would like to whip (Paul’s) ass. I would like to get a win against Leon Edwards, who’s the best fighter in the world right now at 170 (pounds). I think that’s something major who actually brings something that I can take and put in a credential box. That’s what I’m going for. I’m not playing for no f*cking fun fights, because that sh*t ain’t fun.”

What do you think of Michael Chandler calling out Nate Diaz? Is that a fight you’d like to see?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

