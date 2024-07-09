Yosuke Saruta to test Keito Yamakita’s mettle at ONE Fight Night 24

Yosuke Saruta looks to arrest his losing skid when he reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video.

The former ONE Strawweight MMA World World Champion battles Japanese compatriot Keito Yamakita in a three-round duel. This airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

“The Ninja” has yet to taste victory since he suffered a knockout loss at the hands of reigning divisional kingpin Joshua Pacio in their September 2021 trilogy fight.

To compound his misery, he conceded an upset loss to Gustavo Balart — now ranked #3 in the weight class and fighting Jarred Brooks for the division’s interim strap at ONE Fight Night 24 — on the scorecards seven months later.

A win on the ONE Championship stage remained elusive for Saruta this past February when he bowed to #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev in a lopsided encounter by unanimous decision.

With Pacio sidelined due to an ACL injury and the promotion soon to crown an interim titleholder between Balart and Brooks, Saruta is in a must-win situation if he wants to avoid being lost in the shuffle.