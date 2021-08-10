Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier should prioritize a fourth fight with Conor McGregor over a title shot against Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler has said if he was Dustin Poirier, he’d wait for a fourth fight against Conor McGregor as opposed to a UFC lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier is riding high right now after beating McGregor for the second time last month. The win firmly cements him as one of the best lightweights on the planet and, as such, takes “The Diamond” into the number one spot when it comes to pursuing a title shot.

However, during an interview with Helen Yee, his fellow top contender Michael Chandler spoke about what he would personally opt to do if he was in Poirier’s position.

“If I’m Dustin Poirier I’m just waiting for Conor 4, you know? I am. This was an interesting hot take that I actually heard Jesse ON FIRE talking about that if Poirier goes and wins the title, can Conor come right back and fight Poirier if he has the title? Crazier things have happened,” Chandler explained.

“But if I’m Poirier I’m waiting out and waiting for Conor 4, especially after he said numerous things about my wife and my kids and killing me, all that kind of stuff. But I also know, and this is a testament to Poirier as a competitor, he wants to win the ultimate prize in mixed martial arts. He’s been an interim champion, but he hasn’t been a full-fledged 100% undisputed champion. So I think the competitor in him will go fight Charles Oliveira, but there’s a part of me that says he may as well just wait out and get the big money fight in Conor.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Michael Chandler is set to step back into the Octagon to face Justin Gaethje later this year.

If you were Dustin Poirier, would you pursue another fight against Conor McGregor or the title shot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!