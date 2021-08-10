Kevin Lee calls out Mike Perry, among other welterweights: “I’m ready to fight anybody with the balls to step up”

Kevin Lee has made it clear he wants to remain on the August 28 card and has called out several welterweights.

Lee was set to face Sean Brady on the card but the undefeated prospect was forced out of the fight with a foot infection. Shortly after the news broke, Lee revealed to BJPENN.com he was going to remain on the fight card.

“Yes, I’ll still be fighting on August 28. We are looking for a replacement now,” Lee said over text to BJPENN.com.

Now, Lee took to social media to call out several welterweights but has his eyes set on Mike Perry. He believes that is the fight that should’ve happened anyway.

“It looks like this fight is cursed, Sean Brady has to have surgery and can’t fight me August 28th. I’m still going to fight in the Comain event my team is looking for a new opponent, I’m ready to fight anybody with the balls to step up,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

Kevin Lee then followed it up with another post calling out Mike Perry and telling him to get on the treadmill to start cutting weight.

“@platinummikeperry you told me you needed more time in July, how’s August 28 sound? Grow some balls and get on the treadmill we got 3 weeks,” Lee added.

Although Lee had his eyes set on Perry, he also took to Twitter to call out Belal Muhammad and Neil Magny. There’s no question Lee wants to remain on the card and he’s looking for a ranked opponent or a big name.

“@bullyb170 (Belal Muhammad) you busy August 28th brother?,” Lee wrote in a tweet followed by “@neilmagny what you doing end of this month?”

Kevin Lee has not fought since he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia. He ended up tearing both his knees since then and has recovered and will return at welterweight.

Who would you like to see Kevin Lee fight on August 28?