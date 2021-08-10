Khamzat Chimaev explains previous comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov: “If you are a real man, you have to think like that”

Khamzat Chimaev has explained the situation regarding his supposed feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Back in 2020 it seemed as if Chimaev was easily going to become the UFC’s next breakout star after three magnificent wins to kickstart his run with the promotion. Alas, a long bout with COVID-19 left his promising career in jeopardy, but after a year away he’s set to return to the Octagon at UFC 267.

One story that’s been running alongside his recovery in recent months is his rumored feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov. While some feel as if there’s a real intensity between the two of them, Khamzat noted during a recent interview that it’s moreso the similarities he chooses to focus on.

“This guy [Khabib], we looked up to him beginning and now still look up to him,” Chimaev said. “He [became] a champ, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. And people think I hate him. I love him because he’s Muslim. I’m Muslim. He comes from some village like me, same country, same small Republic, like Chechnya, Dagestan. It’s the same. I have a lot of brothers from Dagestan. He’s Muslim, I’m Muslim, we’re brothers.

“I answered to some bulls—t guy, but nobody knows him. It’s my [mistake] because I answer for him. He said like, ‘Khabib gonna smash you…’ If somebody says to you, ‘He gonna smash you,’ of course I’m gonna answer it like, ‘No, nobody gonna smash me. I’m gonna smash everybody. If you are a real man, you have to think like that.”

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Khamzat Chimaev certainly knows how to make some noise.

