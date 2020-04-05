Daniel Cormier praises first responder Stipe Miocic: “His mind is in the right place”

UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier praised his rival, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, for his role as a first responder during the coronavirus crisis.

Cormier and Miocic have fought each other each of the past two summers, with the pair splitting a pair of memorable bouts with one knockout win apiece. DC won the first fight at UFC 226 when he knocked Miocic out in shocking fashion only to see the former champ get his belt back with a superb comeback knockout win at UFC 241. The two are now expected to have a trilogy fight whenever the UFC schedule resumes later this year.

While the two are rivals inside the Octagon, outside the cage they can put their differences aside and respect what they both do. Currently, Miocic is working as a first responder in his native Ohio during a time when the world needs firefighters and paramedics the most. DC recognizes what Miocic is doing, and he praised his foe for all he’s doing to help combat the nasty coronavirus outbreak.

“One thing I saw the other day, Stipe said worrying about a fight right now is not on my mind. This guy is one of the people that does try to save lives and his responsibility right now is not to me or the UFC. It’s to all these people in the Cleveland area who need help from Stipe the firefighter not Stipe the heavyweight champion of the world,” Cormier told MMAFighting.com.

“I believe his mind is in the right place but I am also happy and encouraged that he’s at least physically ready to start getting back to the work that is to my benefit to the most.”

It’s a genuine show of respect by DC to his rival, but don’t expect that to get in the way of things if and when they do throw down for a third time later this year.

Who do you think will win the trilogy between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic?