Michael Bisping stumps for Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards: “That has to be the fight”

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is stumping for a welterweight bout next between rivals Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263, while Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. With Colby Covington next in line to fight Usman for the belt, Edwards will likely have to fight someone else in the meantime, and UFC president Dana White suggested that it could be Masvidal. The two have beef stemming from the “three-piece and a soda” incident at UFC London.

Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping suggested that the UFC book the Masvidal vs. Edwards fight next given their history and backstory with each other.

“Jorge Masvidal, man. That’s who it needs to be. Some people are saying that Masvidal needs to fight Nate Diaz again. I disagree. I thought Masvidal handled it pretty easy (at UFC 244). Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards. That’s the fight to make. The three-piece and the soda. Masvidal assaulted him in London. There is backstory there for days. We’ve talked about it at length. That has to be the fight now for Leon. If Leon goes out there and beats Masvidal, then he’s going to get a title shot,” Bisping said.

“And Masvidal has to take that fight as well. Far be it from me to be talking sh*t about Masvidal. I’m not talking sh*t, but the reality is this: if you go out there and you crack another man in the face who is in your weight class and you both work for a company that matches their employees against one another and puts them in an Octagon to fight, the pieces of the puzzle are there. It doesn’t take a f*cking championship puzzle maker to put the final piece of this jigsaw in place. You both fight for the UFC, you’re in the same organization, you’re in the same weight class, you’re both riding high in the division — of course, Masvidal just last a world title fight, but he’s still one of the top fighters in the division, and Leon is on a tear with a nine-fight win streak — and the last time they saw one another, Masvidal hit him with a three-piece and the soda. That absolutely, unequivocally, has to be the next fight for both of those men.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that the Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards fight is the one to make?