Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa set for UFC 265

An exciting welterweight bout between top-10 ranked contenders Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa is the latest addition to the UFC 265 card.

Cageside Press reported that Luque and Chiesa will meet at UFC 265, which takes place on August 7. The event is rumored to take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis expected to serve as the main event. Additionally, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her belt against Julianna Pena at this event. It can be assumed that Luque vs. Chiesa will be a part of the pay-per-view portion of the event given their top-10 rankings at 170lbs.

Time to punch the clock and get back to work. #visionquest #ufc265 pic.twitter.com/T1CG12jbnh — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 14, 2021

Luque (20-7-1) is the No. 5 ranked welterweight in the UFC. The 29-year-old American is 13-3 overall in the UFC and is currently riding a three-fight win streak with victories over Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown, and Niko Price. Luque is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC welterweight division and with some more performances like the one he had against Woodley, where he submitted him with a D’arce choke, the sooner it will be for Luque to get closer to the top of the division and finally fight for UFC gold.

Chiesa (18-4) is the No. 6 ranked welterweight in the UFC. The 33-year-old American moved up to welterweight in 2018 and since then he hasn’t lost, going 4-0 with wins over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, Rafael dos Anjos, and Neil Magny. By beating two top-10 fighters in RDA and Magny, Chiesa moved closer to the top of the division and was hoping to get a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, he will instead have to first get through Luque if he is hoping to get a shot at that belt.

Who do you think wins this welterweight bout at UFC 265 between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque?