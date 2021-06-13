Dana White open to booking Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal following UFC 263

UFC president Dana White says he is open to booking a welterweight matchup between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal following UFC 263.

Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 to extend his unbeaten streak to 10 fights in a row (9-0, 1 NC). However, White has remained adamant that the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will go to Colby Covington next, not Edwards. With Edwards not being next in line for a title shot, that means that Edwards could potentially take another fight instead of waiting around. And if that’s the case, then one fighter that is available for a fight could be his rival Masvidal.

It was back in March 2019 at UFC London where Masvidal defeated Darren Till by knockout, and then after the fight, he got into a backstage skirmish with Edwards. That’s where the infamous “three-piece and a soda” line was born, and it’s a line that Masvidal still uses to this day. With there still being a rivalry between Edwards and Masvidal, White suggested to the media following UFC 263 that the UFC could potentially book this grudge match next.

A welterweight bout between Edwards and Masvidal would certainly be an exciting fight between two of the best strikers in the UFC’s 170lbs division. With Masvidal coming off of a KO loss to Usman and looking to get back into the title picture, a win over Edwards would certainly get him there. As for Edwards, he is still holding out hope for a title shot at 170lbs, but given that White has already said Covington is next in line, he will have to wait a while to get his crack of the belt, which means he might be willing to take another fight.

