Michael Bisping still confident Darren Till will be a UFC champion by the time his career is over: “He’s just had a bit of a bad run”

Michael Bisping believes Darren Till will hold UFC gold before his career is over.

Till fought for the UFC’s welterweight title in the main event of UFC 228 but came up short as he suffered a submission loss to Tyron Woodley. Since then, the Brit has gone just 1-3 as he lost by KO to Jorge Masvidal and then beat Kelvin Gastelum by decision in his middleweight debut.

Yet, after the win over Gastelum, Till dropped a decision to Robert Whittaker and was submitted by Derek Brunson and has been dealing with a ton of injuries. Although he is 1-4 in his last five and has been hurt, Bisping is still confident Till will become a UFC champion along with Tom Aspinall.

“Of course, I wasn’t going to be the first and only one (UFC champion from England),” Bisping said on his YouTube channel about Till and future champs from England. “We’re going to have a slew of champions coming from the U.K. Tom Aspinall, as we know, sadly really hurt his leg. But Tom will be champion. He will be back. He’s going to rehab, he’s going to have the surgery, he’s going to be coming back six months, nine months, maybe a year. But he’s only 29-years-old and he will be champion of the heavyweight division, make no mistake. Mark my words.

“Darren Till, you’re laughing at me because he’s 1-3 in his last four, Darren Till will be champion one day,” Bisping continued. “His striking is phenomenal. His mind is strong. He’s just had a bit of a bad run, and again, 29-years-old. He’ll be champ.”

If Till is going to be a UFC champion as Michael Bisping says, he will need to string together a few wins in a row. The current middleweight champion in Israel Adesanya has made it clear he wants to face Till and would fight him even if he is coming off one win, so perhaps that is the way he fights and wins the UFC title.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Darren Till will be a UFC champion before his career is over?