Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement

Michael Bisping has responded to Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement.

Last week, the Irish star announced on Twitter his retirement from MMA. This marks the third time McGregor has announced his retirement in four years. He announced his exit after saying he is tired of the fighting game and no longer finds exciting matchups.

Bisping and his co-host Luis J Gomez remain sceptical over his recent announcement.

“I mean who knows what’s going on behind the scenes because there’s always much more to it,” Bisping said on his Believe You, Me podcast. “But, yes, he’s done it before, as you say, he’s the boy who cried wolf. It would appear from the outside that I don’t think anyone is convinced that he is actually retired. I mean, he’s a young man, he’s in his prime, he’s the biggest star this sport has ever seen. He’s bigger than all the other stars put together, to be honest. He’s the cash cow, simple as that. There’s money to be made and I don’t think he’s going to leave that.”

Since building his name within the sport, McGregor has launched several business ventures including a whiskey brand and clothing line. His retirement might be a reason for the star to focus on his other pursuits.

“He has achieved a lot, he has a huge brand name, he doesn’t really need to fight again. So maybe there is [truth], but I doubt it is a real retirement.”

The co-hosts also questioned why Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star the sport has ever seen.

“Why is he so popular?” said Bisping. “It’s a number of things. Yeah, there was a push from the UFC, but they wouldn’t have got behind him and given him a push unless there was a reason to.

“He’s the whole package, he looks good, he fights well, he talks good, he’s from Ireland. He’s a breakout star from Ireland!”

Do you think Conor McGregor has finished with MMA for good? Or do you agree with Michael Bisping?