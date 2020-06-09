UFC 250 fighter salaries revealed: Alex Caceres nets 116k for victory over Chase Hooper

The fighter salaries for all competitors on the UFC 250 card have been revealed, from the main event to Alex Caceres‘ big win and beyond.

UFC 250 is officially in the books, and when the dust had settled, many fans agreed that this was a pretty successful event for the Ultimate Fighting Championship – with some suggesting it was the best slate of fights since the pandemic began.

As reported by MMA Fighting the official list of fighter salaries, which is obviously a big topic of conversation right now, has been released to the public.

UFC 250 Main Card:

Amanda Nunes ($350,000 + $100,000 win bonus = $450,000) def. Felicia Spencer ($125,000)

Cody Garbrandt ($130,000 + $130,000 win bonus = $260,000) def. Raphael Assuncao ($79,000)

Aljamain Sterling ($76,000 + $76,000 win bonus = $152,000) def. Cory Sandhagen ($80,000)

Neil Magny ($79,000 + $79,000 win bonus = $158,000) def. Rocco Martin ($48,000)

Sean O’Malley ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Eddie Wineland ($46,000)

UFC 250 Undercard:

Alex Caceres ($58,000 + $58,000 win bonus = $116,000) def. Chase Hooper ($27,000)

Ian Heinisch ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Gerald Meerschaert ($33,000)

Cody Stamann ($36,000 + $36,000 win bonus = $72,000) def. Brian Kelleher ($33,000)

Maki Pitolo ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Charles Byrd ($12,000)

Alex Perez ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Jussier Formiga ($49,000)

Devin Clark ($48,000 + $48,000 win bonus = $96,000) def. Alonzo Menifield ($14,000)

Herbert Burns ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Evan Dunham ($60,000)

UFC 250 was a big night at the office for several names, with one of those being the aforementioned Alex Caceres. While he hasn’t always been the most consistent of fighters, The Ultimate Fighter 12 star earned his six-figure payday with a nice win over young hopeful Chase Hooper.

Elsewhere on the UFC 250 card we saw some more big payouts, but given the ongoing talk surrounding how much UFC fighters earn with some of the biggest stars in the promotion voicing their opinion, it seems like we’re going to see even more scrutiny over these numbers in the weeks and months to come.

The UFC will be well aware of the issue at hand but given the viewing figures they’ve been receiving lately, there’s a good chance they aren’t going to worry all too much.