Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”

Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.

“The 2019 run of Jorge Masvidal was incredible,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “He knocked out Darren Till. He knocked out Ben Askren and scored the quickest knockout ever in UFC history, and then beat down Nate Diaz (and) became the BMF. But then he lost three in a row. (He lost) two to Kamaru Usman, one to Colby Covington, and for some reason, MMA fans – they are so quick to write people off. They are so fickle. Granted, we are only as good as our last fight inside the octagon, but come on. He only lost to Kamaru and Colby, the two best fighters on the planet in welterweight until Leon Edwards came along.”

Jorge Masvidal does not have his next fight booked but was linked to a potential bout against Gilbert Burns. Although the Brazilian accused Masvidal of ducking him, Michael Bisping doesn’t think that is true.

Instead, Bisping says Masvidal is a true game fighter. With that, the Brit believes Masvidal always wanting to fight is why he will rebound from the losing skid.

“The thing about Masvidal and the thing that everyone respects is that he’ll fight everybody,” Bisping said. “He will. He tried fighting me. He’s a natural fighter and he’s one of those guys that’s cut from that old-school mentality. He’s not an athlete, he’s not one of the best wrestlers, he’s not one of the best kickboxers. But, he’s one of the best fighters. He has got fighter’s heart and mentality and brain. He’s as game as they come.”

Do you think Jorge Masvidal can rebound as Michael Bisping thinks?