Jan Blachowicz reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title shot at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”

Jan Blachowicz revealed he was the last person to know he was fighting for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282.

The main event of the pay-per-view card on December 10 from Las Vegas was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Yet, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and withdrew from the fight, and also vacated the title.

With that, the UFC decided to promote Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev to the main event for the vacant title. However, when the fight was made, Blachowicz was flying to Vegas so never knew about the news for a couple of hours.

"I was the last to know!" 🇵🇱 @JanBlachowicz reacts to getting another shot at the gold in the NEW #UFC282 main event! pic.twitter.com/iTnPLO2rbc — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 24, 2022

“So we just arrived to Vegas yesterday in the evening. So, today is the first training. Get acclimated, used to the weather, and happy because title shot, main event. Amazing. That was crazy because I didn’t know anything, I was on the plane for ten hours. I was the last person know that my fight will be for the title. So I wish Jiri a very fast recovery. But, it is what it is. We’ve got the title shot, so perfect, I’m happy,” Blachowicz said.

Although Blachowicz didn’t know until he landed, it was no doubt a happy surprise for the Pole as he looks to reclaim his title. He also gets to fight the same opponent he was scheduled to, so he didn’t have to adjust his game plan.

Jan Blachowicz (29-9) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Glover Teixeira to lose his title. He had defended the belt once with a decision win over Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz had won the vacant belt by knocking out Dominick Reyes.

