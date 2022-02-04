Islam Makhachev on Dustin Poirier moving up to welterweight: “I think he just wanna make money. He knows he’s not gonna be champion no more”

According to Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poiriers’ move to welterweight is only because he won’t ever be a lightweight champion.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) lost to Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) at UFC 269 in December 2021, failing to earn the desired lightweight belt. It was Poiriers’ second attempt to gain the title, his first attempt was back in 2019 at UFC 242, in Abu Dhabi, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA).

According to all accounts, ‘The Diamond’ has been bulking up since his December loss and is setting his sights on a welterweight fight with Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA). Originally scheduled to fight Diaz back in 2018 at UFC 230, Poirier had to withdraw due to injury and the fight was never rescheduled.

Dana White, UFC President, has not confirmed there will be a fight between the two, even though both Diaz and Poirier are game to make it happen.

Makhachev, the Russian rated #4 lightweight in the UFC has his own thoughts about why Poirier is wanting to move to welterweight, saying he’s just aiming for ‘the money’, knowing he won’t be a champion anymore, telling Red Corner MMA (h/t The Mirror):

“I think he just wanna make money. He knows he’s not gonna be champion no more.” That’s why he’s thinking about money now. He just wanna choose weight in where he can make more money. This is my opinion.”

As for who Makhachev will fight next, he is scheduled to face off with the third ranked UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) on February 26th at UFC Fight Night 202 in Enterprise, Nevada.

Going into UFC Fight Night, Makhachev boasts a nine-fight winning streak and Dariush has successfully defeated seven opponents in a row. It promises to be a must-watch battle with some in the industry claiming if Makhachev can pull out a win, he’ll be on his way to winning the lightweight title in 2022.

What is your take on Islam Makhachevs' comments about the reason Dustin Poirier is heading to welterweight? Who do you predict will win on February 26th, Makhachev or Dariush?