Michael Bisping questions if Francis Ngannou would find success in boxing: “When he swings he leaves a lot of openings”

Michael Bisping recently commented on Francis Ngannou’s intention to get into the boxing ring during a video on his YouTube channel:

“The man is absolutely terrifying and hits ridiculously hard. However, against a boxer, you couldn’t do that because when he swings he leaves a lot of openings. Hey listen, if he catches him god blessed because you are f*cked. You know there’s no reason why he couldn’t knock out these boxers but he’d have to catch them first and I don’t know if he could, okay.”

Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion, who signed a new four year contract last August to continue as commentator for UFC broadcasts, doesn’t believe Ngannou’s success in the UFC will necessarily prove advantageous in the boxing ring.

It should be noted that Ngannou while intending to pursue a career in boxing has also let it be known that he will not be retiring from MMA at this time. However, Ngannou has yet to sign a contract extension with the UFC claiming it was a lowball offer.

Ngannou’s agent, Marquel Martin of CAA while saying there has been lots of back and forth with the UFC, advises contract negotiations have basically come to a halt since June 2021 and he feels like they are at a standoff.

In response to Martin, Dana White commented that he is “full of shit”.

Francis Ngannou will be trying to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 270 against interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane on January 22nd in Anaheim, California.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) has had five straight victories by way of knockouts heading into UFC 270.

Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) while commenting on the upcoming match cited:

“I’m going to manage the fight. I’m going to win after five rounds,” Gane said when asked for a prediction. “Maybe before (I win) with a submission or something like that, why not? Why not?”

