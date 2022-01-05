Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for current UFC champion Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for Charles Oliveira and shared his thoughts on a McGregor-Oliveira matchup:

“If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.”

“Conor can handle himself on the ground. Conor can take care of himself on the feet. The in-between has been a problem with very high-level guys. So now you start to have a question of, is Oliveira a really high level guy? Is he that high enough of a level guy? I don’t have the answers to these questions. I’m just sharing for you, however this goes, the fans are going to get something very special.”

Chael Sonnen thinks McGregor could be the one to dethrone the Brazilian if and when they meet in the Octagon.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) has beaten both Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in his two title bouts.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) is coming off back to back losses to Dustin Poirier and is targeting a summer return to the cage.

UFC president Dana White has insinuated that Justin Gaethje would get the nod to be the next to fight Oliveira. However, Oliveira has since created a poll to see who fans want him to fight next – McGregor or Gaethje.

Do you think Conor McGregor could dethrone Charles Oliveira? Who would you like to Oliveira fight next – Geathje or McGregor? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!