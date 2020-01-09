Michael Bisping is ‘sick of all this talk of super fights’

There’s been a lot of talk about super fights over the last few years, from a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight, to a possible scrap between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. Former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping is getting tired of it.

Bisping discussed the super fight craze on his Believe You Me podcast. While he conceded he’s interested in seeing a Jones vs. Adesanya fight, as well as a fight between Jones and heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, he admitted that he’s growing tired of this trend, and wants to see champions defend their belts against the top contenders in their weight classes.

“I’m sick of all this talk of super fights, if I’m honest,” Bisping said. “I want to see the champions defending the belts. All of this jumping around… I think last year and the year before, it all got a little silly.”

Bisping continued, sharing his belief that the UFC is also growing tired of the inter-divisional shuffle caused by super fights, hence the promotion’s decision to strip former two-division champ Henry Cejudo of the flyweight belt.

“Going forward, I feel like the UFC aren’t going to be too quick to make those super fights anymore,” Bisping said. “Cause whilst they do capture the imagination of the public, [the UFC is] just stripping Henry Cejudo of the 125 [pound belt]. It’s going to be Joseph Benavidez taking on [Deiveson] Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title. That’s what they’ve got to do. The only real double-champ that’s left now is Amanda Nunes, and even her, she’s having trouble finding challenges at at 145 [pounds]. I feel the only reason she hasn’t been stripped [of that belt] yet is there isn’t anyone at ’45 to take her place.

While many fans will probably agree with this sentiment from Bisping, the former champ is also bound to catch some flack for this comment, given that he himself attempted to arrange several super fights during his reign as middleweight champion. In fact, after briefly targeting a fight with former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, he wound up losing his middleweight to MMA legend Georges St-Pierre in a contest that can only be called a super fight. And it’s not like the middleweight division was short on legitimate contenders at the time.

What do you think of this comment from Michael Bisping? Are you on the same page as the former champ?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/9/2020.