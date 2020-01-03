Conor McGregor interested in Masvidal, Usman and Covington fights

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas, where he’ll take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Though both men have enjoyed some of their biggest successes in the lightweight division, this fight will occur at welterweight.

The moment it was announced that this fight will go down in the welterweight division, fans began to speculate what McGregor might be plotting. Could he be gunning for recent BMF champ Jorge Masvidal? Could he have his eyes on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman?

McGregor addressed that and more in a brand new interview with The Mac Life.

McGregor admitted that his priorities are, in order, defeating Cerrone, and then readying step in should Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson be forced out of the UC 249 main event. That said, he confirmed his interest in fighting both Masvidal and Usman, as well as recent title challenge Colby Covington.

“I’d face Jorge,” he said.

“I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge,” he added, expressing his disappointment with the way Masvidal’s recent fight with Nate Diaz ended.

“I liked the look of that welterweight bout, the welterweight title fight,” McGregor continued. “I like the look Kamaru Usman, I look of Colby. I’m open to it all at 170.”

McGregor, a natural lightweight and former featherweight, would likely be undersized against men like Masvidal, Usman and Covington, but doesn’t feel that they’re on his level technically.

“People forget about my skill base,” he said. “I’m going to go in there and remind them. I don’t feel these people are on my level when I’m committed. I have not been committed in awhile, up until about a year ago. I started really committing myself. I look forward to going back and showcasing my skills to the people.”

How do you think Conor McGregor would fair against welterweights like Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.