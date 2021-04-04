Michael Bisping hoping to commentate UFC card with “The Godfather” Joe Rogan

Former UFC middleweight champion and current analyst Michael Bisping is hoping to commentate a future event with “The Godfather” Joe Rogan.

Bisping has become one of the UFC’s top commentators but he generally only does the Fight Night cards alongside the likes of Brendan Fitzgerald and Paul Felder, and not the pay-per-view events which Rogan handles alongside Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. However, Bisping is always trying to challenge himself, and one of his goals is to commentate a PPV event with Rogan. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Bisping said that his dream is to commentate a UFC card and sit alongside Rogan in the commentary booth.

“Joe Rogan,” Bisping said of his dream commentating partner. “I haven’t worked with Joe Rogan yet. I would love to. Of course, Joe – he’s the OG or the Godfather, if you will, of UFC commentators. I remember the first time I commentated – it was Fortaleza, Brazil, January 2019, and Joe actually sent me a really nice text message afterwards.

“He said, ‘Mike, I really love what you’re doing, some really interesting perspective tonight. Looking forward to working with you one day.’ And to hear that from Joe – yeah, it meant a lot to me. So thank you, Joe,” continued Bisping. “But I haven’t gotten to work with him yet. Of course, Joe only does the pay-per-views and there’s a pecking order. It’s Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, next line is ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), and that’s just the way it works. There’s a hierarchy, and fair enough.”

As Bisping said, the UFC has its teams for its events pretty much set in stone, but given that there has been recent backlash towards the pairing of Rogan and Cormier, perhaps Bisping could eventually slide into the commentary booth alongside “The Godfather.”

