Alexander Volkanovski reacts after being named TUF coach against Brian Ortega

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski reacted after he was named the coach of TUF opposite his divisional rival Brian Ortega.

It was recently revealed that Volkanovski and Ortega will be the coaches of the 29th season of “The Ultimate Fighter” after their fight was postponed due to Volkanovski testing positive for COVID-19. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 260 last weekend but after the champ tested positive for the coronavirus, the fight was scratched. Rather than just re-book the fight, the UFC decided to go a different route. Volkanovski and Ortega will still fight each other this year, but only after they step into their coaching shoes on TUF 29.

Taking to his social media after the news was released, Volkanovski reacted positively to his future booking against his rival Ortega on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Would you look at that…Looks like we in Vegas for a while!!

I was fit, I was ready.. but it wasn’t meant to be right now. Stay positive, keep moving forward and it will work out in the end. Through adversity comes opportunity.

Volkanovski hasn’t fought since July 2020 when he defeated Max Holloway by split decision on Fight Island. That was a very controversial decision that allowed him to keep his belt, as many fans and analysts thought that he should have lost the fight. But he got his hand raised, and overall he has won 19 straight fights, including a perfect 9-0 record in the UFC.

As for Ortega, he was last seen defeating The Korean Zombie in an upset last fall on Fight Island. That was a tremendous performance by Ortega, especially since he was coming off of a two-year layoff heading into that fight. Against The Korean Zombie, Ortega showed off new striking skills, and he’ll look to show them off once again against Volkanovski too.

