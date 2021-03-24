Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier set for commentary booth at UFC 260

Joe Rogan and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier will join Jon Anik in the booth for this Saturday night’s UFC 260 pay-per-view event.

Rogan and Cormier have both sat alongside Anik during the last couple of pay-per-view cards, so it’s no surprise to see them both back in the booth alongside the stalwart UFC commentator Anik. Both Rogan and Cormier are two of the most popular commentators the UFC has and the promotion likes having this three-man booth alongside Anik for PPV cards.

Having said that, both Rogan and Cormier came under intense criticism for the last card that they commentated on together, UFC 259 earlier this month. Their commentary during the main event fight between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz saw both Rogan and Cormier criticized for their call on the fight. Fans accused Cormier of being biased, to which the former UFC double champion took to social media to say that he wasn’t biased at all.

“I just rewatched. I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had the fight 2-2 going into (Round) 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And by the way, Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize,” Cormier wrote on his Twitter about the call with Rogan.

In addition to the three-man booth of Cormier, Rogan, and Anik, MMAjunkie.com also reports that the post-fight analysis desk will include former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping alongside Michael Eaves of ESPN. As always, Megan Olivi will provide backstage interviews, while the cage announcing duties will belong to veteran announcer Bruce Buffer. All in all, the UFC is bringing its top broadcast team to the UFC Apex this Saturday night at UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

How excited are you for UFC 260 and the commentary team of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier?