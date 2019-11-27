Michael Bisping encourages Luke Rockhold to retire

Former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has been knocked out in several of his most recent fights, and Michael Bisping — the man behind one of those knockouts — believes the American would be wise to hang up the gloves.

“Listen, he’s right,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me Podcast (via MMA News). “He achieved a lot in the sport. I feel sorry for Luke, even there I was taking the piss. I like Luke, he’s a decent enough guy. He became Strikeforce champion, he became UFC champion. He had some great wins, he had a fantastic career so he’s got a lot to be proud about. And at some point, you do have to move on. You can’t do it forever and certainly, I hate to say it, getting knocked out cold three of your last four it’s definitely time to call it a day.”

Bisping is not the only member of the MMA community to suggest Rockhold should retire. In fact, Rockhold seems to be considering retirment himself, although he hasn’t yet committed to it.

“My head is content where I’m at right now,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting recently. “I’ve done a lot of things in the sport. I’m not trying to be a headline maker. I’m not trying to say I’m going to retire and then want to come back. I don’t like to close doors on things in life.

“Right now, I’m just happy not fighting. It feels good to focus on other things.”

“Fighting takes a lot. I’ve done it, I’ve been to the top of the game. I just don’t have the same passion, the hunger for it at this point,” Rockhold added. “I’m excited to go in other realms of life. I know I have a lot of fans out there. I’m sorry I’m not fighting but you never know. Maybe someday I will but I don’t foresee it at this point.

“A couple grappling matches to keep myself entertained in the process, I think the people who tune in will have some fun watching. I’m going to bring it to this kid, and if I do another one, I’m sure it’s going to be fun and entertaining.”

Are you with Michael Bisping on this one? Should Luke Rockhold retire?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.