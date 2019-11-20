Luke Rockhold is ‘happy not fighting’

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold isn’t officially retiring, but after a string of tough losses, including a knockout at the hands of Jan Blachowicz in his last fight, he says he’s happy to be focusing on other things.

“My head is content where I’m at right now,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “I’ve done a lot of things in the sport. I’m not trying to be a headline maker. I’m not trying to say I’m going to retire and then want to come back. I don’t like to close doors on things in life.

“Right now, I’m just happy not fighting. It feels good to focus on other things.”

Rockhold recently signed on to grapple Nick Rodriguez at Polaris 12 on Nov. 30, but has no plans for another MMA bout. While he acknowledges that it’s possible he’ll return to the cage in the future, it doesn’t sound likely.

“Fighting takes a lot. I’ve done it, I’ve been to the top of the game. I just don’t have the same passion, the hunger for it at this point,” Rockhold said. “I’m excited to go in other realms of life. I know I have a lot of fans out there. I’m sorry I’m not fighting but you never know. Maybe someday I will but I don’t foresee it at this point.

“A couple grappling matches to keep myself entertained in the process, I think the people who tune in will have some fun watching. I’m going to bring it to this kid, and if I do another one, I’m sure it’s going to be fun and entertaining.”

With no financial impetus to continue fighting, Rockhold is able to focus on other, less dangerous pursuits.

In other words, life is pretty good for him right now.

“I’m well off. I can choose what I want to do,” Rockhold said. “I’ve got a couple companies I’m working with, and I’ve got checks flowing from so many different ways. I’m not like the rest of these guys where I have to pursue and beat the thing into the ground with fighting or jiu-jitsu or anything. There’s other areas of life and I can put some energy and focus on those things.

“Obviously you can’t fight forever. I can make more money outside the cage so if I can do that, why not? Not have to deal with the political bullsh*t that comes with fighting and the UFC, all that stuff we know about. I like it. It makes me happy.”

