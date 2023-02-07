Michael Bisping discusses the possibility of Conor McGregor earning a UFC title shot with a win over Michael Chandler: “That is a given”

Michael Bisping believes it is a ‘given’ that Conor McGregor will earn a UFC title shot if he’s able to defeat Michael Chandler.

Last week, the UFC announced the return of Conor McGregor. The Irishman will serve as a coach on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter, doing so against Michael Chandler. At the end of the season, the two will battle it out inside the Octagon.

It has yet to be confirmed when it’ll happen but the UFC is reportedly targeting September. Either way, Conor is back, and fans are pretty pumped up about it.

There are many questions floating around regarding what McGregor will look like. Whether he wins or loses, people just want to see him put on a show.

In the eyes of some, though, ‘Notorious’ could get a big boost off the back of a win over Chandler – with Michael Bisping suggesting he could even get a title shot.

“If McGregor gets it done, will we see him fight for the title next? That is a given,” Bisping said. “That is 100 percent. Just prepare yourself mentally for that. Regardless of whatever you think, he’s the biggest star of the sport. He’s a former two-weight division champion, and he’s a person that people want to see fight.

Bisping backs McGregor title shot

“So if he goes out there and beats Michael Chandler, who’s one of the top-ranked lightweights on the planet, and he does so in exciting fashion, I’ll be honest: I’ll have no problem with him fighting for the belt. McGregor vs Chandler, I’m excited. Take my money already.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

