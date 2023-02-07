Modestas Bukauskas expects to finish Tyson Pedro at UFC 284 in his return to the Octagon: “The comeback story isn’t a comeback story until I win in the UFC”

Modestas Bukauskas is back in the UFC.

Bukauskas made his debut in 2020 on Fight Island and scored a first-round TKO win over Andreas Michailidis. However, he then lost his next three fights – losing by TKO to Jimmy Crute, dropping a controversial decision to Michal Oleksiejczuk, and losing by TKO to Khalil Rountree.

In the loss to Rountree, a kick from his foe tore his knee which kept him on the sidelines for over a year and he was also cut from the UFC. He then made his return in November in Cage Warriors where he won a decision. Bukauskas followed that up with a KO win over Chuck Campbell to become the Cage Warriors champ and after the win, he called to see about getting back in the UFC.

“I called for it pretty hard,” Bukauskas said to BJPENN.com. “After that fight, I knew that a last-minute call-up would be a possibility, but I didn’t know if they’d just sign me again and give me a full camp fight or whatnot. But I’ve been staying ready because I felt like I would get something short notice and that is what happened.”

Although Bukauskas wasn’t sure if he would get signed, he received a call from his management to step up on short notice at UFC 284 to take on Tyson Pedro. When he got the call, Bukauskas immediately said yes and is ecstatic to be heading into enemy territory.

“Obviously he is a very good fighter so what a good opportunity for me. I’m in shape, I’m ready to go and I’ve been improving my skills as this is my third fight in four months,” Bukauskas said. “What better opportunity to go into enemy territory and fight a highly touted guy who is coming off two impressive wins? It’s my chance to really prove myself against a tough guy.”

Heading into the fight, Modestas Bukauskas is the betting underdog which he isn’t surprised about. However, he is confident in his skills that he will be able to force Pedro into deep waters and get a stoppage win in enemy territory.

“I want a bit of a chip on my shoulder and that is what I’m bringing into this fight,” Pedro said. “I know I’m much better than what the odds are saying but at the end of the day, I haven’t proved it so this is my chance to prove it. He’s going to go for the finish and that is my plan as well. I’m going out there to get the finish and I do think I will be able to get a stoppage here.”

Should Bukauskas get his hand raised, he knows it would be massive for his career. He also knows his comeback story isn’t complete until he gets a win in the UFC.

“The comeback story isn’t a comeback story until I win in the UFC. For me, this means everything, the comeback story is not complete,” Bukauskas concluded. “The story started when I returned to the cage and fought Lee Chadwick, it continued when I solidified myself in the history books becoming a two-time Cage Warriors champion. But, to solidify yourself on the world stage is another level. This fight is where the story actually matters, it didn’t matter before. It will be an amazing moment going into enemy territory and lifting my hands in victory.”

