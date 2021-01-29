Michael Bisping buries Dillon Danis: “Stop embarrassing yourself”

Former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping fired the latest volley in a war of words with Dillon Danis, and he certainly didn’t hold back.

Bisping and Danis have been swapping trash talk on Twitter all week.

The trouble began when Danis, a BJJ black belt with a 2-0 MMA record, suggested he could beat Jake Paul and Ben Askren in the same night. That comment didn’t go over well with Bisping, and the Brit didn’t hide that fact.

A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science. https://t.co/6xCAbFx2yx — michael (@bisping) January 27, 2021

“A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science,” Bisping wrote.

Danis then offered a quick response, warning Bisping to stick to his commentary duties.

stay in the commentary booth where it’s safe otherwise you will need more than sweet science to fix what i would do to your other eye in a boxing ring you twat https://t.co/kB5SrItPp4 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 27, 2021

“Stay in the commentary booth where it’s safe otherwise you will need more than sweet science to fix what i would do to your other eye in a boxing ring you twat.”

Bisping then returned fired, questioning Danis’ mixed martial arts credentials.

Big words for an unproven fighter. The 2 ,yes only 2 fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4😂. Please for the love of god, shut the fuck up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also you had your mma debut in 2018, it’s 2021, 3 years 2 fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes u loser https://t.co/VOmrbR3Cfm — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021

“Big words for an unproven fighter,” Bisping wrote. “The 2, yes only 2 fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4. Please for the love of god, shut the f*ck up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also you had your mMA debut in 2018, it’s 2021, 3 years 2 fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes you loser.”

As Bisping suggests, Dillon Danis entered the MMA limelight when he was brought into Conor McGregor’s camp to help the Irishman prepare for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. He and McGregor have since developed a close bond, and train together regularly.

Outside of his work with McGregor, Danis is also in the early phases of his own MMA career, having gone 2-0 as a pro under the Bellator banner. He made his pro debut against Kyle Walker in 2018, winning with a first-round toe-hold, then won his sophomore bout, a 2019 fight with Max Humphrey, with a first-round armbar. He was expected to take on Kegan Gennrich at a Bellator show in January, but fell out of the fight with an injury.

Michael Bisping, meanwhile, has been working as a UFC commentator, actor and podcaster since he retired from competition.