ONE Championship results: Reug Reug smashes Alain Ngalani in debut

On Friday, ONE Championship broadcasted its second event in as many weeks, and the card was jam-packed with memorable finishes.

Titled ONE: Unbreakable II, the card emanated from Singapore, and was headlined by a heavyweight scrap between former Cage Warriors champion Mauro Cerilli and former MFC heavyweight champion Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Other highlights of the card included a big win from Korean bantamweight contender Kwon Won Il, who called out John Lineker after stopping Chen Rui, and a knockout win from kickboxer Beybulat Isaev that immediately stands out among the year’s best finishes.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the card, however, occurred in the first bout of the night, when Senegalese wrestling star Reug Reug made his ONE Championship debut with a dominant drubbing of promotional mainstay Alain Ngalani. With the win, he immediately stands out as one of the hottest prospects in the ONE heavyweight division, and a man many fans will want to see contending for heavyweight gold in the future.

See the full results of the ONE: Unbreakable II card below:

**Refresh for updates**

Heavyweight mixed martial arts

Mauro Cerilli defeats Abdulbasir Vagabov via TKO at 0:36 of round two

Flyweight mixed martial arts

Daichi Takenaka defeats Ivanildo Delfino via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:55 of round three

Bantamweight mixed martial arts

Kwon Won Il defeats Chen Rui via TKO at 0:31 of round three

A body shot FINALLY busts “The Ghost,” giving Kwon Won Il 🇰🇷 the KO in Round 3! #ONEUnbreakable2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: UNBREAKABLE II 👉 https://t.co/qHSwRj5FuX pic.twitter.com/hSTbwKnkny — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 29, 2021

Light Heavyweight kickboxing

Beybulat Isaev defeats Mihajlo Kecojevic via knockout at 1:22 of round one

Catchweight mixed martial arts (62.5KG)

Sovannahry Em defeats Choi Jeong Yun via TKO at 2:51 of round two

Heavyweight mixed martial arts

Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane defeats Alain Ngalani via TKO at 4:32 of round one

“Reug Reug” 🇸🇳 RUMBLES in his ONE debut with a first-round stoppage of Alain Ngalani! #ONEUnbreakable2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: UNBREAKABLE II 👉 https://t.co/qHSwRj5FuX pic.twitter.com/2JKB4b8JJ0 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 29, 2021

ONE Championship will promote another event next Friday, titled ONE: Unbreakable III. That card will be headlined by the mixed martial arts return of former kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Stamp Fairtex, who will take on Ukrainian submission specialist Alyona Rassohyna.

What was your favorite moment from Friday’s ONE: Unbreakable II card? Let us know in the comments section below.